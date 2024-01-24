In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4 and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)