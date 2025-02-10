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Mahindra Bolero Neo vs Tata Tigor

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Tigor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo Tigor
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 8.85 Lakhs₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Mileage17.2 kmpl19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 100Revotron 1.2 L
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil SpringIndependent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarRear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15175 / 65 R14
Bootspace
384 litres419
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres35
Length
3995 mm3993
Wheelbase
2680 mm2450
Height
1817 mm1532
Width
1795 mm1677
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoVisual display
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Manual-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With Key-
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
KeyInternal with Key
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000075000
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,13,8406,12,137.6
Ex-Showroom Price
8,84,5005,54,990
RTO
86,72422,199.6
Insurance
42,11634,448
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,79113,157
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Tata Tigor gets minor dseign changes alongwith several feature enhancements
2025 Tata Tigor gets a new top end variant. Here’s what the new variant has to offer
10 Feb 2025
The next-gen Bolero Neo features a boxy design with circular headlights and vertical tail lights
New Mahindra Bolero Neo spotted ahead of launch
8 Aug 2025
With the update, the Tigor also got a new top end trim - XZ Plus Lux, while the 2024 Amaze’s top trim is ZX.
Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor: Which top variant offers better value for money
25 Mar 2025
The Bolero Neo and the Bolero Neo facelift have been introduced, featuring subtle design changes and tech upgrades. Bolero and Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo and Bolero facelift launched, starting at 7.99 lakh
6 Oct 2025
Mahindra recently introduced the facelifted Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Bolero Neo.
Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo facelift: Top 5 things that have changed
7 Oct 2025
Tata Motors is working on the Tigor facelift, which is expected to share a host of similarities with the recently launched Tata Tiago facelift. (AI-generated image)
Tata Tigor facelift rendered. Top 5 key expectations
24 Jun 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

2022 promises the best of both worlds for those who think petrol prices are too high and electric cars too expensive. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
2022 Tata Tigor iCNG: First drive review
27 Jan 2022
Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
Indian cars at Global NCAP in 2024: Check crash test videos, safety ratings
31 Dec 2024
Tata claims that Tigor EV has a range of more than 300 kms on single charge, thanks to a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First Look
31 Aug 2021
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
8 Sept 2021
Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
23 Apr 2024
Mahindra has recently launched the new generation Bolero SUV, which essentially is a facelift version of the TUV300, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV: First drive impressions
17 Jul 2021
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