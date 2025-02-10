In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Tigor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Tigor
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3