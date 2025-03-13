In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Tiago NRG Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Tiago nrg
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3