Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsBolero Neo vs Safari [2021-2023]

Mahindra Bolero Neo vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 1002.0 L Kryotec
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
865807
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.2916.14
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,04,35517,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
8,77,00114,99,400
RTO
81,5381,94,375
Insurance
34,75573,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,36037,990

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars