In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Punch cng [2021-2026]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 7.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|26.99 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3