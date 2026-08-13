In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Punch Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Punch
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 5.59 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|18 to 20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3