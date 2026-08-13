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Mahindra Bolero Neo vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo Punch
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 8.85 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage17.2 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Center Console
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Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 1001.2L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15195 / 60 R16
Bootspace
384 litres366 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres37 litres
Length
3995 mm3876 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2445 mm
Height
1817 mm1615 mm
Width
1795 mm1742 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
ManualManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Manual-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Key-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Touch Screen Size
No-
Voice Command
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,13,8406,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
8,84,5005,59,000
RTO
86,72431,360
Insurance
42,11634,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,79113,443
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare

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