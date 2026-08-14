In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4 and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs