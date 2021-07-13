HT Auto
Mahindra Bolero Neo vs Tata Nexon EV

Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 100-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
865325 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
17.29-
Drivetrain
RWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,04,35515,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
8,77,00114,74,000
RTO
81,53812,000
Insurance
34,75559,744
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,36033,234

