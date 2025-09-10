In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4 and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Nexon EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Nexon ev
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|325-465 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)