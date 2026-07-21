In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Slavia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Slavia
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|18.73 to 20.32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3