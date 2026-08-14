In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Rapid TSI Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Rapid tsi
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3