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Mahindra Bolero Neo vs Skoda Rapid TSI

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Rapid TSI Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo Rapid tsi
BrandMahindraSkoda
Price₹ 8.85 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage17.2 kmpl16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 1001.0 TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres5.3
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil SpringMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarCompound link crank-axle
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15185 / 60 R15
Bootspace
384 litres460
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres55
Length
3995 mm4413
Wheelbase
2680 mm2552
Height
1817 mm1466
Width
1795 mm1699
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
ManualBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote with Boot Opener
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
34
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,13,8408,64,414
Ex-Showroom Price
8,84,5007,79,000
RTO
86,72454,530
Insurance
42,11630,384
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,79118,579
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare

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