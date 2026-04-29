hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsBolero Neo vs Triber

Mahindra Bolero Neo vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo Triber
BrandMahindraRenault
Price₹ 8.85 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage17.2 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Mahindra Bolero Neo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Headlight
Grille
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 1001.0 Litre Energy Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarTorison Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15165 / 80 R14
Bootspace
384 litres447 L
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres40 litres
Length
3995 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2636 mm
Height
1817 mm1643 mm
Width
1795 mm1734 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
ManualManual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control-
Rear AC
Manual-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
KeyYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
FrontButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
No-
Touch Screen Size
No10.25 inch
Voice Command
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,13,8406,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
8,84,5005,80,875
RTO
86,72423,235
Insurance
42,11628,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,79113,602
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare
Latest Offers
See All
On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
Applicable on triberauthentic & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

There are several factors that have made the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga a significantly better product than the Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber, despite all of them being three-row, seven-seater MPVs.
5 reasons why I would buy the Maruti Ertiga over Renault Triber and Nissan Gravite
29 Apr 2026
The next-gen Bolero Neo features a boxy design with circular headlights and vertical tail lights
New Mahindra Bolero Neo spotted ahead of launch
8 Aug 2025
Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber are essentially the same car with different badges and distinct styling.
Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber: Monthly EMI comparison
19 Jul 2026
2026 Renault Triber
2026 Renault Triber: 5 things to know about the updated MPV
30 Apr 2026
The Bolero Neo and the Bolero Neo facelift have been introduced, featuring subtle design changes and tech upgrades. Bolero and Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo and Bolero facelift launched, starting at 7.99 lakh
6 Oct 2025
Mahindra recently introduced the facelifted Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Bolero Neo.
Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo facelift: Top 5 things that have changed
7 Oct 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
Indian cars at Global NCAP in 2024: Check crash test videos, safety ratings
31 Dec 2024
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger SUV, Triber MPV launched with updates. Check new price and features
19 Feb 2025
Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
23 Apr 2024
Mahindra has recently launched the new generation Bolero SUV, which essentially is a facelift version of the TUV300, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV: First drive impressions
17 Jul 2021
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers