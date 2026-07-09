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Mahindra Bolero Neo vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo Kwid
BrandMahindraRenault
Price₹ 8.85 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage17.2 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 1001.0L
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselCNG
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil SpringMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15-
Bootspace
384 litres-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres28 litres
Length
3995 mm3731 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2422 mm
Height
1817 mm1474 mm
Width
1795 mm1579 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Manual-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control-
Rear AC
Manual-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
With Key-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Defogger
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Key-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
NoYes
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Smart Connectivity
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Touch Screen Size
No-
Voice Command
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Vinyl-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
EMI
21,791NaN
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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