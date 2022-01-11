In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Kicks Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Kicks
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 9.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1330 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4