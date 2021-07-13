|Engine Type
|1.5L I4 mHawk 100
|1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|865
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|260 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17.29
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|100 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹10,04,355
|₹17,00,806
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹8,77,001
|₹14,72,800
|RTO
|₹81,538
|₹1,59,280
|Insurance
|₹34,755
|₹68,226
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹21,360
|₹36,556