In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Hector Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Hector
|Brand
|Mahindra
|MG
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4