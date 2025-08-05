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Mahindra Bolero Neo vs MG Astor

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Astor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo Astor
BrandMahindraMG
Price₹ 8.85 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage17.2 kmpl14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Astor
MG Astor
Sprint
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 100VTi-TECH 1.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm108 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15215 / 55 R17
Bootspace
384 litres488 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres48 litres
Length
3995 mm4323 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2585 mm
Height
1817 mm1650 mm
Width
1795 mm1809 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
ManualBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Rub - Strips
BlackSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
No10.1 inch
Voice Command
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylLeather
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,13,84010,96,202
Ex-Showroom Price
8,84,5009,79,100
RTO
86,72468,537
Insurance
42,11648,065
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,79123,561
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare

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