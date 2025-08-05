In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Astor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Astor
|Brand
|Mahindra
|MG
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4