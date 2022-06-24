In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Vitara brezza
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4