In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 9.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo Swift [2021-2024]
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.9 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage17.2 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹9.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.2923.2
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 1001.2L Dual Jet
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
865858
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.354.8
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
180-
Length
39953845
Wheelbase
26802450
Height
18171530
Width
17951735
Bootspace
384268
No of Seating Rows
32
Seating Capacity
75
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
5037
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 WayNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,39,1346,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
9,89,6015,99,450
RTO
98,59028,808
Insurance
50,44332,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,48414,219
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock
Cons
Cabin remains dull and bare

