In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs S-Presso Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|S-presso
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3