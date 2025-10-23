In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Jimny Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Jimny
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4