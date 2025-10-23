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Mahindra Bolero Neo vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo Jimny
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 8.85 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Mileage17.2 kmpl16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 100K15B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil Spring3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15195 / 80 R15
Bootspace
384 litres208 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres40 litres
Length
3995 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2590 mm
Height
1817 mm1720 mm
Width
1795 mm1645 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Manual-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyYes
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
KeyInternal
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
No7 inch
Voice Command
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoManual Shift - Lever
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No40:40 split
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoInclined
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,13,84013,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
8,84,50012,31,500
RTO
86,7241,27,980
Insurance
42,11638,076
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,79130,049
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare

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