In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Ertiga [2018-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Ertiga [2018-2022]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 7.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|19.01 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|3
|4