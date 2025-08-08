In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Eeco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Eeco
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|4