Bolero Neo vs Eeco

Mahindra Bolero Neo vs Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR
₹4.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 100G12B
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
865644.4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750 rpm98 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.2916.11
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1196 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)No
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,04,3554,85,048
Ex-Showroom Price
8,77,0014,30,000
RTO
81,53824,700
Insurance
34,75529,848
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,36010,425
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

