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Mahindra Bolero Neo vs Maruti Suzuki Eeco

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Eeco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo Eeco
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 8.85 Lakhs₹ 5.21 Lakhs
Mileage17.2 kmpl19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders34

Filters
Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 100K12N
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm81 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15155 / 65 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil SpringMcPherson Struts
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar3-Link Rigid Axle
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15155 / 65 R13
Bootspace
384 litres-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres32 litres
Length
3995 mm3675 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2350 mm
Height
1817 mm1825 mm
Width
1795 mm1475 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
ManualNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control-
Rear AC
Manual-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
With Key-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Interior Door Handles
SilverUnpainted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBoth Sides
Rear Defogger
No-
Boot-lid Opener
KeyInternal with Key
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Smart Connectivity
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Touch Screen Size
No-
Voice Command
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,13,8405,84,430
Ex-Showroom Price
8,84,5005,20,900
RTO
86,72429,836
Insurance
42,11633,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,79112,561
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare

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Latest Car & Bike News

The next-gen Bolero Neo features a boxy design with circular headlights and vertical tail lights
New Mahindra Bolero Neo spotted ahead of launch
8 Aug 2025
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Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets ‘Star Edition’ pack at 20,000
8 May 2026
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Mahindra Bolero Neo and Bolero facelift launched, starting at 7.99 lakh
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7 Oct 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
Indian cars at Global NCAP in 2024: Check crash test videos, safety ratings
31 Dec 2024
Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
23 Apr 2024
Mahindra has recently launched the new generation Bolero SUV, which essentially is a facelift version of the TUV300, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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17 Jul 2021
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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