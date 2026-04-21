In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Maruti Suzuki Celerio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Celerio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Celerio
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 4.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|24.97 to 34.43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3