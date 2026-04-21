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Mahindra Bolero Neo vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Maruti Suzuki Celerio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Celerio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo Celerio
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 8.85 Lakhs₹ 4.7 Lakhs
Mileage17.2 kmpl24.97 to 34.43 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
LXi
₹4.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 100K10C
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electronic Power Steering
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarTorision Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15165 / 70 R14
Bootspace
384 litres313 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres32 litres
Length
3995 mm3695 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2435 mm
Height
1817 mm1555 mm
Width
1795 mm1655 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Manual-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyWith Key
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBoth Sides
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
KeyInternal with Key
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,13,8406,18,945
Ex-Showroom Price
8,84,5005,64,000
RTO
86,72427,390
Insurance
42,11627,055
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,79113,303
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare

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Latest Videos

Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
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Mahindra has recently launched the new generation Bolero SUV, which essentially is a facelift version of the TUV300, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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