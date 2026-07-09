In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O). Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Alto K10 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Alto k10
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3