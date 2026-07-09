In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Alto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Alto
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|796 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3