In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs XUV500 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Xuv500
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|15.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|2179 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4