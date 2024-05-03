In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs XUV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Xuv300
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|17.0 to 20.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3