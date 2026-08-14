In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Scorpio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Scorpio
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|14.44 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|4