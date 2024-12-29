In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Mahindra Marazzo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Marazzo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Marazzo
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|17.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1497 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|4