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Mahindra Bolero Neo vs Mahindra KUV100 NXT

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs KUV100 NXT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo Kuv100 nxt
BrandMahindraMahindra
Price₹ 8.85 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Mileage17.2 kmpl18.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1198 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders33

Filters
Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Headlight
Rear Left View
Rear View
Center Console
Grille
Gear Shifter
Front Right View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 1001.2 L mFALCON G80
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres5.05
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15185 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil SpringIndependent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarSemi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15185 / 65 R14
Bootspace
384 litres243
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person6
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres35
Length
3995 mm3700
Wheelbase
2680 mm2385
Height
1817 mm1655
Width
1795 mm1735
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Manual-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
With KeyNo
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
KeyInternal
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
Voice Command
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylVinyl
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,13,8406,93,199
Ex-Showroom Price
8,84,5006,08,675
RTO
86,72447,437
Insurance
42,11628,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,79114,721
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare

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