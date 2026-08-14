In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs KUV100 NXT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Kuv100 nxt
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|18.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1198 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3