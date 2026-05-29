In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero
|Virtus
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3