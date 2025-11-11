In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero
|Polo
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3