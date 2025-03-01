In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Rumion Comparison