In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Glanza Comparison