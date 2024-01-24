In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4 and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Tigor EV Comparison