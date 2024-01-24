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Mahindra Bolero vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4 and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Tigor EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero Tigor ev
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-315 km/charge
Mileage16 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-26 kWh
Engine Capacity1493 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
mHawk75Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm74 bhp
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rigid leaf springTwist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
IFS coil springIndependent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15175 / 65 R14
Length
3995 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2450 mm
Height
1880 mm1532 mm
Width
1745 mm1677 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Shift Indicator
NoNot Applicable
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoNo
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
KeyInternal
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontNo
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,18,93312,95,431
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,50012,49,000
RTO
79,28610,730
Insurance
39,64735,201
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,75127,843
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable, for an EVRespectable rangeDecent road presence

Cons

Could have done with major styling updates to distinguish from TigorCabin quality has room for improvements

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

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