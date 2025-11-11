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HomeCompare CarsBolero vs Safari [2021-2023]

Mahindra Bolero vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero Safari [2021-2023]
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Mileage16 kmpl14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1956 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
mHawk752.0 L Kryotec
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres11.6
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15235 / 70 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rigid leaf springSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
Front Suspension
IFS coil springIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15235 / 70 R16
Length
3995 mm4661
Wheelbase
2680 mm2741
Height
1880 mm1786
Width
1745 mm1894
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
7 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres50
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoWith Key
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump SeatsBench
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
FrontFront, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,18,93317,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,50014,99,400
RTO
79,2861,94,375
Insurance
39,64773,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,75137,990
Expert Rating
-

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