In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 kmpl
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4