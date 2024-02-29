In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 9.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4 and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Bolero vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero Punch ev Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 9.9 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 16 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1493 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -