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HomeCompare CarsBolero vs Punch CNG [2021-2026]

Mahindra Bolero vs Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026]

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero Punch cng [2021-2026]
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 7.1 Lakhs
Mileage16 kmpl26.99 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders33

Filters
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch CNG [2021-2026]
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026]
Pure iCNG
₹7.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
mHawk751.2 Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
DieselCNG
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15185 / 70 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rigid leaf springSemi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
IFS coil springIndependent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15185 / 70 R15
Length
3995 mm3827 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2445 mm
Height
1880 mm1615 mm
Width
1745 mm1742 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres60 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoWith Key
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,18,9338,27,413
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,5007,29,990
RTO
79,28661,999
Insurance
39,64734,924
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,75117,784

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