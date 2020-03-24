Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|210 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic, Paddle Shift
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.7
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Electric
|Engine Type
|mHawk75
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|1002
|325 Km
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Engine
|1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|No
|1
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹11,28,640
|₹15,46,244
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹9,78,001
|₹14,74,000
|RTO
|₹94,405
|₹12,000
|Insurance
|₹55,734
|₹59,744
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹24,258
|₹33,234