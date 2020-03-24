HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsBolero vs Nexon EV

Mahindra Bolero vs Tata Nexon EV

Filters
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹9.78 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
16.7-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Engine Type
mHawk75-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1002325 Km
Drivetrain
RWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
No1
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,28,64015,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
9,78,00114,74,000
RTO
94,40512,000
Insurance
55,73459,744
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,25833,234

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars