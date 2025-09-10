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Mahindra Bolero vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4 and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Nexon EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero Nexon ev
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-325-465 km/charge
Mileage16 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30 kWh
Engine Capacity1493 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
mHawk75-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rigid leaf springTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
IFS coil springIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15215 / 60 R16
Length
3995 mm3994 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2498 mm
Height
1880 mm1616 mm
Width
1745 mm1811 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Tachometer
Digital-
Shift Indicator
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalTFT
Average Speed
No-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
No-
Clock
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Door Pockets
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Touch Screen Size
No7 inch
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,18,93313,13,357
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,50012,49,000
RTO
79,28612,000
Insurance
39,64751,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,75128,229
Expert Rating
-

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