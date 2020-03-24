HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsBolero vs Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Mahindra Bolero vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Filters
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹9.78 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.717.4
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
mHawk751.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1002765.6
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
No1
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,28,6408,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
9,78,0017,28,900
RTO
94,40557,973
Insurance
55,73431,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,25817,606

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars