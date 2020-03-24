Saved Articles

Mahindra Bolero vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹9.78 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.716.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
mHawk752.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1002817.5
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
No1
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,28,64016,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
9,78,00114,39,900
RTO
94,4051,86,937
Insurance
55,73468,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,25836,446

