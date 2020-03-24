HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsBolero vs Altroz CNG

Mahindra Bolero vs Tata Altroz CNG

Filters
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹8.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Altroz CNG
Tata Altroz CNG
XE
₹7.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
mHawk751.2 L CNG
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1002-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600 rpm103 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.7-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
No1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,06,4258,52,048
Ex-Showroom Price
8,71,5647,55,400
RTO
88,26254,324
Insurance
46,09941,824
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,63118,313
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

View all
Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
McLaren Artura

McLaren Artura

5.1 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

92.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Tata Altroz CNG

Tata Altroz CNG

7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
BMW X3 M40i

BMW X3 M40i

86.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 15 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

19.13 - 25.43 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V

14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details