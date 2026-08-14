In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Rapid TSI Comparison