In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Skoda Kushaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Kushaq Comparison