|Engine Type
|mHawk75
|0.8L
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|1002
|700
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|210 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|72 Nm @ 4386 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.7
|25
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|53 bhp @ 5678 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|No
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹10,06,425
|₹4,65,838
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹8,71,564
|₹4,06,500
|RTO
|₹88,262
|₹26,910
|Insurance
|₹46,099
|₹25,864
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹600
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹21,631
|₹9,884