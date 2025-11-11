In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Kiger Comparison