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Mahindra Bolero vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero Duster
BrandMahindraRenault
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage16 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
mHawk75Turbo TCe 100
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Rigid leaf spring-
Front Suspension
IFS coil spring-
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15-
Length
3995 mm4343 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2657 mm
Height
1880 mm1701 mm
Width
1745 mm1815 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Manual-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Fan speed control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
No-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Digital7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Door Pockets
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
KeyManual
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,18,93312,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,50010,49,000
RTO
79,2861,04,900
Insurance
39,64745,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,75125,796
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

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