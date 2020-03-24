|Engine Type
|mHawk75
|1.0L B4D
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|1002
|750
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|210 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.7
|18.75
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|No
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹10,06,425
|₹6,32,366
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹8,71,564
|₹5,71,000
|RTO
|₹88,262
|₹31,840
|Insurance
|₹46,099
|₹29,026
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹21,631
|₹13,592