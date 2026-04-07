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Mahindra Bolero vs MG Hector

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Hector Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero Hector
BrandMahindraMG
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 11.99 Lakhs
Mileage16 kmpl12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1451 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hector
MG Hector
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
mHawk751.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm250 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm141 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rigid leaf springBeam Assemble + Coil Spring
Front Suspension
IFS coil springMacpherson Strut + Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15215 / 60 R17
Length
3995 mm4655 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm1760 mm
Height
1880 mm1760 mm
Width
1745 mm1835 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres60 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Fan speed controlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Rub - Strips
BlackSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoSilver
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
BlackSilver
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Key-
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,18,93313,77,549
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,50011,99,000
RTO
79,2861,19,900
Insurance
39,64758,149
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,75129,608

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