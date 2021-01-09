Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|mHawk75
|K15B
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|1002
|678 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|210 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.7
|16.94 kmpl
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS6 Phase 2
|Engine
|1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|No
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹10,06,425
|₹14,74,809
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹8,71,564
|₹12,74,000
|RTO
|₹88,262
|₹1,39,400
|Insurance
|₹46,099
|₹60,909
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹21,631
|₹31,699