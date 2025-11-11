hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsBolero vs Eeco

Mahindra Bolero vs Maruti Suzuki Eeco

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Eeco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero Eeco
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 5.21 Lakhs
Mileage16 kmpl19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders34

Filters
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
mHawk75K12N
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm81 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15155 / 65 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rigid leaf spring3-Link Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
IFS coil springMcPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15155 / 65 R13
Length
3995 mm3675 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2350 mm
Height
1880 mm1825 mm
Width
1745 mm1475 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres32 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
ManualNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Fan speed control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital-
Shift Indicator
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
No-
Clock
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Interior Door Handles
BlackUnpainted
Door Pockets
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBoth Sides
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
KeyInternal with Key
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
FrontFront
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,18,9335,84,430
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,5005,20,900
RTO
79,28629,836
Insurance
39,64733,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,75112,561

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

From the Mahindra Bolero to the Kia Sonet, these five models remain the most affordable diesel cars available in India in 2025.
From Bolero to Sonet: India’s top 5 most affordable diesel cars you can buy in 2025
11 Nov 2025
Mahindra’s sports utility vehicle sales rose 11 per cent in May 2026.
Scorpio, Thar and Bolero help lift Mahindra SUV sales 11% in May 2026
1 Jun 2026
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Star Edition adds cosmetic and accessory upgrades to the 5-seater AC and CNG variants.
Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets ‘Star Edition’ pack at 20,000
8 May 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, April 12: Tata Curvv Dark Edition launched, Ola Roadster X production begins, Maruti Suzuki Eeco 6 airbags
13 Apr 2025
Maruti now offers 6 airbags and few other safety features as standard with its cars.
Maruti Alto K10, Eeco, WagonR and Celerio gets 6 airbags as standard
13 May 2025
The facelifted Mahindra Bolero gets subtle styling tweaks, new features, improved cabin comfort, and RideFlo suspension tuning while retaining its rugged character.
Mahindra Bolero facelift: 5 things you should know before spending your money
19 May 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The BE 6e is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.
Watch Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet?
29 Nov 2024
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Mahindra has already despatched 1,837 units of BE 6 and XEV 9e to dealers across India. The test drives for the electric SUVs began in several cities towards the end of last year.
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e bookings open. Check delivery date, price, range, battery details
14 Feb 2025
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both the electric SUVs secured highest points among Indian EVs in crash tests held at Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 emerge as India's safest EVs with 5-star safety ratings at Bharat NCAP
16 Jan 2025
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers